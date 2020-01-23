Power Ledger Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $18.67 million and $1.77 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, TDAX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Bithumb, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Upbit, Huobi, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

