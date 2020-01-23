PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Shares of LON:PPH traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,914.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,854. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

