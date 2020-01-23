Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0429 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $8,852.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,445,340 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

