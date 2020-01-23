Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.