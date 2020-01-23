PRiVCY Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market cap of $40,160.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00059860 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

