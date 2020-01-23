Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.88-5.02 EPS.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.10. 410,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

