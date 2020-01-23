Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.88-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.391-71.068 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.63 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of PG opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

