ProCurrency Price Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. ProCurrency has a market cap of $4,343.00 and $70.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.27 or 0.02806078 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

