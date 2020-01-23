Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,099 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Albemarle worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,836,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 111,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,390. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

