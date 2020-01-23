Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.03. 1,997,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

