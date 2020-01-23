Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,571,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.23. 95,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $211.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

