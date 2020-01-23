Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LKQ worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 449,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 1,524,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

