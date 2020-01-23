Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 182.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 47,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,241.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 200.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

