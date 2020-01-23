Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 59,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

