Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

