Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Project Pai has a market cap of $24.15 million and $2.57 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS and BitForex. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,648,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,311,362 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, BitForex, Bitfinex, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

