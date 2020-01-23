Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 639,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. Prologis has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

