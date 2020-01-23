Proofpoint (PFPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Proofpoint to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT stock opened at $126.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.