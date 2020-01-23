Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $10,266,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE PB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

