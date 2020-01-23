Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRLB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

PRLB stock opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

