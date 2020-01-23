PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wedbush

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,613. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in PTC by 16.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

