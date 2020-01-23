PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 1,484,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,566. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,613 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

