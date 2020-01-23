PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $90.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.63. 567,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.04 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,954,613 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PTC by 3,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

