PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.