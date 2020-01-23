PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

LON:PRTC traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 305 ($4.01). 166,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.70 million and a P/E ratio of -108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.41).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.