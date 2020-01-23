PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

PRTC opened at GBX 295 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.62. The stock has a market cap of $836.14 million and a P/E ratio of -105.36.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

