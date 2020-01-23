PutinCoin Price Down 52.8% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,583.00 and $17.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,330.30 or 0.99974366 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031985 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 980,915,869 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

