PWR Coin (PWR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 85.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $160,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

