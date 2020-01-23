Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,592 shares in the company, valued at $24,259,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,089 shares of company stock worth $15,145,844. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

