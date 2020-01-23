Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.33 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,507 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

