Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,284,775.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.