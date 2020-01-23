Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Lowered by Analyst

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.74.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

