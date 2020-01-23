Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered by Analyst

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Paypal in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

