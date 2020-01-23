Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

AMTD stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,106,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

