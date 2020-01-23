Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54.

AXGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

