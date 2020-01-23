Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Raymond James downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE:WLL opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

