Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd Cut by B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

