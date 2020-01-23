Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PBF Logistics LP Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

PBFX opened at $21.49 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.