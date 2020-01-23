Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

SSL opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.43. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

