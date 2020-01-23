Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

YRI stock opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.24.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

