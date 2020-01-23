QASH 1-Day Volume Tops $130,659.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, GOPAX and EXX. QASH has a market cap of $16.71 million and $130,659.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, GOPAX, EXX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

