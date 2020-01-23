QCash (QC) Market Cap Tops $44.86 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. QCash has a market capitalization of $44.86 million and approximately $179.95 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QCash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

