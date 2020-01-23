QChi Market Cap Achieves $905,076.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, QChi has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. QChi has a market capitalization of $905,076.00 and approximately $120,732.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,494,980 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

