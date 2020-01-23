Qitmeer Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $545.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinBene and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

