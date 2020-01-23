Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $850.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $852.20 million. Qorvo reported sales of $832.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

QRVO opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Qorvo by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.