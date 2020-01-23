Qredit One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,546.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $281,933.00 and $4,546.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000234 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

