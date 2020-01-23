Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.25. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.