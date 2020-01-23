QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,069 shares of company stock worth $10,038,822. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,266,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

