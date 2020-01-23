QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 337,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,266,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

