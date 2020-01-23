Quant (QNT) Price Hits $3.23 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and $1.52 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00038546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00325722 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011852 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001824 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

